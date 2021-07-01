United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of United Bankshares worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,316 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.50 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.36.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.