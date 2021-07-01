United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Sidoti currently has $38.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $696.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.12. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.38.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after buying an additional 182,072 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

