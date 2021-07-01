UnlimitedIP Hits Market Cap of $6.26 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $144,056.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.33 or 0.00712992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.79 or 0.07910517 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

