Upfiring Hits Market Cap of $1.17 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 0% against the dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1,732.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

