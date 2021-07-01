UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

