Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Upstart alerts:

This table compares Upstart and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart N/A N/A N/A Security National Financial 12.64% 26.14% 4.27%

48.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Security National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 41.15 $5.98 million N/A N/A Security National Financial $481.46 million 0.35 $55.60 million N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Upstart and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 0 4 4 0 2.50 Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart currently has a consensus price target of $103.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.13%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Security National Financial.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; and one cemetery in California. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers, builders, and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.