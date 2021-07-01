Uscom Limited (ASX:UCM) Insider Robert Phillips Buys 644,627 Shares

Uscom Limited (ASX:UCM) insider Robert Phillips bought 644,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$102,495.69 ($73,211.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.08.

About Uscom

Uscom Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive cardiovascular and pulmonary medical devices worldwide. It offers USCOM 1A, a non-invasive hemodynamic monitor that measures cardiovascular function using Doppler ultrasound; BP+, a supra-systolic oscillometric central blood pressure monitor that measures blood pressure and blood pressure waveforms at the heart, as well as in the arm; and SpiroSonic, a pulmonary function testing device based on multi-path ultrasound technology.

