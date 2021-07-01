Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,700 shares, an increase of 122.0% from the May 31st total of 357,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 516,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCNX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vaccinex by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.49. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

