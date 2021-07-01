Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $94.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -114.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,705,000 after buying an additional 173,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.