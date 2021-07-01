Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $30,000 in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in MSA Safety by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA opened at $165.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.57. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

