Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $26,000 Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 194 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $29,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,960,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,298,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on EXP shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

