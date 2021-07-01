Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 293 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $46,857,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 77,681 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

