Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.08

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

