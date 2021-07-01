Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.08

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.
VNDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
