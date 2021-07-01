VanEck Vectors FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (ASX:REIT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.17

VanEck Vectors FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (ASX:REIT) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.