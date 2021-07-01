Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 424.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,963 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,601,000 after acquiring an additional 110,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $102.73. 181,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,748. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.