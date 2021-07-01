Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.67. 2,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,931. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $194.84 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

