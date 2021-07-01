Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 578.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

