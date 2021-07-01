Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BNDX opened at $57.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.95.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.