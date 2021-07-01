Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $176,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.70. 19,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

