Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $380,857.00

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $114.98 million and approximately $380,857.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001309 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

