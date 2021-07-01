Velas (VLX) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. Velas has a market cap of $94.55 million and $1.32 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000985 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001282 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

