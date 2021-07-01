Veles (VLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85,718.66

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. Veles has a market cap of $85,718.66 and approximately $316.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,266.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.18 or 0.06346282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $491.39 or 0.01477141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00407622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00159425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.04 or 0.00616354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00434906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.32 or 0.00364685 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,708 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,036 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.