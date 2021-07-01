VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Get VEON alerts:

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.98.

VEON opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 773.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 295,179 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 652,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 151,714 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.