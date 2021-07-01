Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus now has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Vertex Energy traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 172643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.56 million, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.