Vertex Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 18,387 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 161% compared to the average daily volume of 7,053 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $13.23 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.56 million, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

