Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.90.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $201.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,858,000 after buying an additional 222,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $654,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

