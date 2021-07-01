Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.77

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 51916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

