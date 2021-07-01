Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 8,986 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.47. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.