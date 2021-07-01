Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $154.13 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.45 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

