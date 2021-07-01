Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of VIDE stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. Video Display has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Video Display had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation, Training and Display Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

