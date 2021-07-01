Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives €100.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €101.57 ($119.50).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of Vinci stock traded down €0.54 ($0.64) on Friday, hitting €89.99 ($105.87). 1,432,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €93.22. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.