VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the May 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:VQSLF opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. VIQ Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $180.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of -1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIQ Solutions will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of VIQ Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.