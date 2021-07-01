Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.46. The company had a trading volume of 80,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.38. The stock has a market cap of $458.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $238.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,461 shares of company stock valued at $15,859,871 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

