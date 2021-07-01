Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150,430 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.55% of Vistra worth $47,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vistra by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after buying an additional 3,700,526 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Vistra by 17,341.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,346,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,523,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

