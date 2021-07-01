Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Shares of VIVE opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.66% and a negative net margin of 400.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth $168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viveve Medical (VIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.