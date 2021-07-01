W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $78.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

