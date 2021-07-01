W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,321 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $135,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 216,408 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.56.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

