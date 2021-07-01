W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $28,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $438.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.84 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.46.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.33.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

