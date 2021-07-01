Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €156.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €139.00 ($163.53).

ETR:WCH opened at €130.05 ($153.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 1-year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of €131.92.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

