Waifu Token (WAIF) Hits Market Cap of $3.18 Million

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Waifu Token has traded up 72.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $4,493.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waifu Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00140992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00171415 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,830.34 or 1.00232239 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,982,004 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

