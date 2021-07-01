Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $32,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total value of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $315.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.30 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.05.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

