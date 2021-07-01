Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $304.60 and last traded at $305.66. 18,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,727,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.05.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total transaction of $964,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.