Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 4,229 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

NYSE:SJM opened at $129.57 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $102.87 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.70. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

