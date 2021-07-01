Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,575 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $291.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.