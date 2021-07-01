Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $65,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 76,339 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after buying an additional 32,667 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.61.

The Clorox stock opened at $179.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $170.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

