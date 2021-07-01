Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 2,521.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $129,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

IHS Markit stock opened at $112.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $74.68 and a 12 month high of $114.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

