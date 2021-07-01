Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,472 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of HollyFrontier worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HFC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $32.90 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.80.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

