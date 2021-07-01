Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 28.9% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,402 shares of company stock worth $2,156,893. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

