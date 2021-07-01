Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 122 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,261,141 shares of company stock valued at $293,969,933 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.93.

Square stock opened at $243.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.43. The stock has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 648.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.54 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

