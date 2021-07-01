Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Up 4.4%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 625,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

